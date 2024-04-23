Nissan Qashqai Unveils a Bold New Look with Advanced Features

Nissan has revitalized its successful crossover, the Qashqai, with updates that extend well beyond a typical facelift. This includes the debut of the Google operating system in a Nissan vehicle and the distinctive addition of comma-shaped elements inspired by ancient Japanese armor scales.

The current Qashqai model has been on the market for about three and a half years and has sold well over 350,000 units. With this cycle, the model was due for some fresh updates. Nissan went beyond mere cosmetic tweaks, giving the Qashqai a fresh new face while also upgrading its infotainment, assistance systems, and other electronic features to the latest standards.

Visually, the most notable changes are seen in the grille, now composed of dozens of three-dimensional, comma-shaped elements painted in a glossy black. These elements are designed to resemble ancient Japanese armor scales. This may sound somewhat fierce, but it’s quite fascinating to look at, especially in the new N-Design version, where the elements below the also redesigned headlights are enhanced with a hot foil stamping in satin chrome.

The comma theme continues in the lower daytime running lights. The upper lights serve as turn signals and, depending on the model, are equipped with sequential cornering lights. Comma elements are also integrated into the transparent rear lights, appearing as four seemingly floating individual segments in a vibrant “Super Red.”

Additionally, the Qashqai offers various new wheel designs up to 20 inches and three new colors: Pearl White, Pearl Black, and Deep Ocean.

Adaptable Interior Atmosphere

Inside, designers have opted for Alcantara and new materials for finer details, such as the center console and seat covers, which are meant to feel more premium. Thanks to ambient lighting available from the N-Connecta and N-Design trim levels, the atmosphere inside the Qashqai can be adjusted to match the passengers’ mood.

The updated Around View Monitor now features a 3D function that provides views of the car from eight camera angles—including front, rear, sides, and corners. A “see-through bonnet” view from the steering wheel offers a virtual look directly under the Qashqai to help avoid damaging the rims while parking near curbs. Furthermore, a 200-degree wide-angle view ensures that even complex exits and intersections can be navigated safely.