New Ratecard Revealed: Jio’s Unlimited Plans See Significant Price Hike

Netizens have become smart in digital India and smartphones have become almost mandatory for everyone. The use of internet in smartphones has also become essential.

Mumbai: These days, having a smartphone and internet access is essential. With the advent of the Internet, the world has become smaller and we can now get information from anywhere in the globe with just a single click. Numerous businesses and financial transactions have moved online as a result of the government’s Digital India program. As a result, throughout the past two years, the nation’s population of internet users and mobile phone owners has significantly expanded. The number of people using smartphones and the internet is growing, but at the same time, telecom firms are charging more and more for internet access and recharge. Jio currently charges 20 to 25 percent more for 5G internet and recharges than it did when it first gave away SIM cards to mobile phone owners. Thus, it will have a significant financial impact on Jio subscribers.

Jio has launched new unlimited validity plans, which are being offered to subscribers in conjunction with Jio’s 5G service. The new plan requires customers to pay Rs 189 in order to purchase a 5G unlimited daily 2 GB plan that lasts for 28 days. Customers had to pay Rs 155 for the same subscription earlier. Therefore, the cost of the 56-day 5G unlimited daily 2GB plan is currently Rs 629. 533 was previously billed for the identical plan. Therefore, you now have to pay Rs 859 for 3 months, or 84 days, of 2 GB of data every day. The previous price for the identical plan was Rs 719.

updated prices in accordance with tariff 1. The new plan requires customers to pay Rs 189 in order to purchase a 5G unlimited daily 2 GB plan that lasts for 28 days. Customers had to pay Rs 155 for the same subscription earlier.

2. The current price of a 56-day, 5G, unlimited daily, 2GB plan is Rs 629. 533 was previously billed for the identical plan.

3. You will now be charged Rs. 859 for 3 months, or 84 days, of 2GB of data per day. The previous price for the identical plan was Rs 719.

4. The 2.5 GB annual daily plan used to cost Rs 2999. The annual daily 2.5 GB plan will now cost Rs 3599 under the new rate.

Meanwhile, in digital India, netizens have become smart and smartphones have become almost mandatory for everyone. The use of internet in smartphones has also become essential. So, nowadays mobile is not just a medium of talking or chatting but has become connected to the world as per the tagline Karlo Duniya Mutthi Mein.. However, you now have to pay a huge amount every month through recharge to connect to the world. Now, Jio has increased the tariff of its 5G services. Accordingly, Jio customers will have to purchase Jio’s plan from 3 July 2024 as per the new tariff.