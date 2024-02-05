Elon Musk Provides Latest Neuralink Update on Initial Trial Participant

Elon Musk has provided an update on the progress of Neuralink’s first patient in its human trials. Speaking in a brief interview with Fab TV, Musk expressed optimism and disclosed that results from the first patient are expected later in the week. He stated that things are looking positive, and he is hopeful that by the end of the week, they will be able to confirm the patient’s ability to control a phone and a computer through the Neuralink implant.

On January 30, 2024, Musk shared on X that Neuralink’s initial patient had successfully undergone the implant procedure and was in good recovery. However, Musk did not reveal any further details about the individual involved.

Neuralink had previously announced its recruitment of patients for the first human clinical trials, specifically targeting individuals with quadriplegia due to cervical spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The objective is to enable patients with Neuralink implants to interact with computers and phones using their thoughts. The initial product showcasing this capability is appropriately named Telepathy.

In 2021, Neuralink unveiled a video featuring Pager, a nine-year-old Macaque, playing Pong through the power of thought, showcasing the Telepathy system’s capabilities. Musk emphasized the potential for users who have lost the use of their limbs to regain control and communicate efficiently, citing the example of Stephen Hawking communicating faster than a professional typist or auctioneer. The ultimate goal of Telepathy is to offer enhanced communication and control for individuals facing physical limitations.