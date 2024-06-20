ice President Harris on New Actions to Keep Families Together

So, the President has had to take it in his own hands to do what he can and what we can through executive order. And today, that included ensuring that we can keep families together — in particular, around spouses who are undocumented — the spouses of American citizens who have been here at least 10 years, giving them a pathway to gain citizenship and allowing them to go through the process here in the United States.

It’s also been about what we need to do look out for DREAMers — in particular, those who have graduated college and are working in a way that is very productive and helpful to all of society.