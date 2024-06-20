FOOD THICKENERS MARKET VALUATION – 2024-2032

According to the new report titled " Food Thickeners Market By Type (Hydrocolloids, Protein, Starch), By Source (Plants, Animal, Microbial, Others), By Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Diary, Conventional & Processed foods, Others), Global Analysis to 2023", the valuation of the –

Food Thickeners market was $15.0 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $25.0 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.79% from 2023 to 2032.

The Food Thickeners Market was valued at $15.0 Billion by 2023 and expected to grow at CAGR of 5.79% over forecast period. Food thickeners are substances added to foods and beverages to increase their viscosity, improve texture, and enhance stability. They play a crucial role in food formulation and processing by providing desired consistency, mouthfeel, and sensory properties. Food thickeners are used in a wide range of products, including soups, sauces, gravies, dressings, desserts, beverages, and dairy products. The global food industry continues to expand, driven by population growth, urbanization, and changing consumer lifestyles. As the demand for processed and convenience foods increases, so does the need for food thickeners to enhance texture, stability, and sensory properties in a wide range of products. With rising awareness of health and wellness, consumers are seeking food products with clean labels, natural ingredients, and functional benefits. Food thickeners that offer natural or plant-based alternatives, as well as those with functional properties such as reduced calories, fat, or sugar, are in demand to meet consumer preferences for healthier options. The demand for convenience foods, ready-to-eat meals, and on-the-go snacks continues to rise, especially in urban areas where consumers seek quick and easy meal solutions. Food thickeners play a vital role in providing desired textures and consistencies in these convenience products, driving their demand.

HYDROCOLLOIDS HELD THE LARGEST SHARE IN THE FOOD THICKENERS MARKET

By Type (Hydrocolloids, Protein, Starch) where Hydrocolloids plays a crucial role in the Food Thickeners market. Hydrocolloids exhibit various functional properties that make them effective as food thickeners. These properties include thickening, gelling, stabilizing, emulsifying, and suspending. The diverse range of functionalities offered by hydrocolloids makes them essential ingredients in formulating food thickeners to achieve desired product characteristics. Hydrocolloids contribute to the texture and mouthfeel of food products by controlling viscosity, creaminess, smoothness, and elasticity. They help create desirable textures in foods such as sauces, dressings, gravies, soups, dairy products, desserts, and beverages, enhancing consumer sensory experiences. With increasing consumer demand for clean label products made with natural ingredients, there is a growing preference for hydrocolloids derived from plant-based sources. Hydrocolloids such as guar gum, locust bean gum, xanthan gum, and agar-agar are commonly used as clean label alternatives to synthetic thickeners and stabilizers.

ASIA PACIFIC HEADED THE FOOD THICKENERS MARKET IN 2023

The Asia-Pacific region is known for its diverse culinary traditions, with a wide variety of cuisines and food products. Food thickeners are essential ingredients in many traditional dishes as well as modern processed foods, including sauces, soups, noodles, desserts, and beverages, contributing to their high demand across the region. Urbanization in the Asia-Pacific region has led to changes in dietary habits and lifestyles, driving the demand for convenience foods, ready-to-eat meals, and processed food products. Food thickeners are commonly used in these products to enhance texture, stability, and sensory properties, meeting the needs of busy urban consumers. The Asia-Pacific region has seen significant growth in the functional beverage market, including sports drinks, energy drinks, and health drinks. Food thickeners are used in these beverages to provide texture, stability, and mouthfeel, as well as to suspend added ingredients such as vitamins, minerals, and botanical extracts. The demand for processed and convenience foods is increasing in the Asia-Pacific region, driven by changing consumer lifestyles and the availability of a wide range of food options. Food thickeners play a vital role in formulating processed foods such as instant noodles, ready-to-cook sauces, instant soups, and frozen desserts.

FOOD THICKENERS MARKET, BY CATEGORY

TYPE

Protein

Starch

Hydrocolloids Gelatin Xanthan Gum Agar Pectin Others



SOURCE

Animal

Plant

Microbial

APPLICATION

Bakery

Confectionery

Sauces & Dips

Beverages

Convenience & Processed Food

Others

REGION

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

• Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players

• The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

• Includes an in-depth analysis of the market from various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

• Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

• Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• 6-month post-sales analyst support