Bear Season 3 Release Time on Hulu and Disney

Get your aprons on and sharpen your knives because “The Bear’s” third season is premiering tonight. Carmy, Sydney, Richie, and the rest of the crew are returning for the next chapter of FX’s beloved series. Read on to learn what time The Bear Season 3 will come out on Hulu and Disney+.

What to Expect in Season 3

The third season of “The Bear,” created by Christopher Storer, will continue with the reopening of the new restaurant following “Friends and Family” night. Based on the Season 3 trailer, Carmy is no longer trapped in the walk-in fridge and is now focused on ensuring that his team operates The Bear at the highest level. Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, and more star in the Emmy-winning series.

Key Questions

A few unanswered questions remain after Season 2’s dramatic finale, including:

Where does Carmy and Claire’s relationship stand?

Will The Bear be profitable?

Will Carmy need to repay Uncle Jimmy’s massive loan?

According to the Season 3 synopsis, “Carmy pushes himself harder than ever and demands excellence from his crew, who do their best to match his intensity. Their quest for culinary excellence will propel the crew to new levels and stress the bonds that hold the restaurant together. As the team grows in size, each member will strive to reach a greater level of service within their role.”

Release Date and Time

Season 3 of The Bear will premiere on Wednesday, June 26 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Hulu and Disney+. This is three hours earlier than originally scheduled, allowing Disney+ to release Season 3 internationally at the same time in territories including the UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Gibraltar, the Balkans, Singapore, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Egypt, and select countries in the Middle East.

How Many Episodes Are in Season 3?

The Bear Season 3 will have 10 episodes, just like the second season. The first season of the cooking drama had eight episodes.

How to Watch The Bear Season 3

To watch The Bear Season 3, you’ll need to sign up for a Hulu subscription or a Disney+ subscription with the Hulu bundle.

The most affordable Hulu plan, including ads, costs $7.99 monthly and comes with a 30-day free trial.

The Hulu (No Ads) plan is priced at $17.99 per month.

Hulu + Live TV is available for $76.99 per month with a three-day free trial.

The Disney Bundle Duo Basic is priced at $9.99 per month for Disney+ (With Ads) and Hulu (With Ads).

Disney Bundle Duo Premium is $19.99 per month for Disney+ (No Ads) and Hulu (No Ads).

Release Schedule for The Bear Season 3

All ten episodes of The Bear Season 3 will be released on Wednesday, June 26 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Hulu and Disney+. Here’s the full release schedule and all ten episode titles:

Episode 1, “Tomorrow”: Wednesday, June 26 at 9 p.m. ET Episode 2, “Next”: Wednesday, June 26 at 9 p.m. ET Episode 3, “Doors”: Wednesday, June 26 at 9 p.m. ET Episode 4, “Next”: Wednesday, June 26 at 9 p.m. ET Episode 5, “Violet”: Wednesday, June 26 at 9 p.m. ET Episode 6, “Napkins”: Wednesday, June 26 at 9 p.m. ET Episode 7, “Legacy”: Wednesday, June 26 at 9 p.m. ET Episode 8, “Ice Chips”: Wednesday, June 26 at 9 p.m. ET Episode 9, “Apologies”: Wednesday, June 26 at 9 p.m. ET Episode 10, “Forever”: Wednesday, June 26 at 9 p.m. ET

Wrap Up

Don’t miss the exciting new season of The Bear as it premieres tonight. Make sure your Hulu or Disney+ subscription is active, so you can dive into the culinary drama and see what unfolds for Carmy and his team in Season 3.